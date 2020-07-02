Rent Calculator
12709 Lima Dr
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:01 AM
12709 Lima Dr
12709 Lima Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
12709 Lima Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4323155)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12709 Lima Dr have any available units?
12709 Lima Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 12709 Lima Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12709 Lima Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12709 Lima Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12709 Lima Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12709 Lima Dr offer parking?
No, 12709 Lima Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12709 Lima Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12709 Lima Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12709 Lima Dr have a pool?
No, 12709 Lima Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12709 Lima Dr have accessible units?
No, 12709 Lima Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12709 Lima Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12709 Lima Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12709 Lima Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12709 Lima Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
