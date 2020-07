Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking

Wonderful 2 story home with 4 bedrooms 2 baths located with easy access to major freeways/tollways. Home has one bedroom and bath downstairs, all tile floors downstairs, granite counters in the kitchen, covered patio in the backyard with extended paved area the at can be used for entertaining or additional parking! Large fenced in backyard for the kids and pets to play.