All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12628 Rip Van Winkle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12628 Rip Van Winkle
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:15 PM

12628 Rip Van Winkle

12628 Rip Van Winkle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Memorial
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12628 Rip Van Winkle Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
This townhouse was remodeled from top to bottom. 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths zoned to Spring Branch school district which includes Frostwood Elementary, Memorial Middle and Memorial High. Walking distance to shops & Restaurants in Town & Country and City Centre. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Beautiful Laminate floor in all areas and bedrooms. Updated Kitchen with granite counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. All baths with granite. Fresh painted Front door and French door and Recessed Lighting. Private patio be attached to one garage and one carport. Community has great pool, clubhouse, lots green space with playground, basketball court.After current tenant moving out, the landlord will change Faucet and shower head both bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12628 Rip Van Winkle have any available units?
12628 Rip Van Winkle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12628 Rip Van Winkle have?
Some of 12628 Rip Van Winkle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12628 Rip Van Winkle currently offering any rent specials?
12628 Rip Van Winkle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12628 Rip Van Winkle pet-friendly?
No, 12628 Rip Van Winkle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12628 Rip Van Winkle offer parking?
Yes, 12628 Rip Van Winkle offers parking.
Does 12628 Rip Van Winkle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12628 Rip Van Winkle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12628 Rip Van Winkle have a pool?
Yes, 12628 Rip Van Winkle has a pool.
Does 12628 Rip Van Winkle have accessible units?
No, 12628 Rip Van Winkle does not have accessible units.
Does 12628 Rip Van Winkle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12628 Rip Van Winkle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls at Copper Lake
9140 Highway 6 N.
Houston, TX 77095
The Travis
3300 Main Street
Houston, TX 77002
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St
Houston, TX 77002
Elle at the Medical Center
8181 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street
Houston, TX 77009
Villa Nueva
5300 West Gulf Bank Road
Houston, TX 77088
Donovan Village Apartments
601 W Donovan St
Houston, TX 77091

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston