12628 Rip Van Winkle

Amenities

This townhouse was remodeled from top to bottom. 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths zoned to Spring Branch school district which includes Frostwood Elementary, Memorial Middle and Memorial High. Walking distance to shops & Restaurants in Town & Country and City Centre. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are included. Beautiful Laminate floor in all areas and bedrooms. Updated Kitchen with granite counters and Stainless Steel Appliances. All baths with granite. Fresh painted Front door and French door and Recessed Lighting. Private patio be attached to one garage and one carport. Community has great pool, clubhouse, lots green space with playground, basketball court.After current tenant moving out, the landlord will change Faucet and shower head both bathroom.