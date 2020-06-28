All apartments in Houston
Last updated June 19 2019

12626 Briar Patch Road

12626 Briar Patch Road · No Longer Available
Location

12626 Briar Patch Road, Houston, TX 77077
Eldridge - West Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Three-Story Townhome with Breathtaking View in Energy Corridor. Beautiful Open Floor Plan w/ Wood Floors, High Ceilings, & Tons of Natural Light. Gorgeous Family Room w/ Gas Fireplace, Huge Windows, & Lovely Built-In Storage. Amazing Kitchen w/ Contemporary White Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Breakfast Bar. Nice Butlers Bar & Large Outdoor Patio - Perfect for Entertaining! Elegant Master Bedroom Suite w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Wall of Windows, & Huge Walk-In Closet. Classy Master Bath w/ Jacuzzi, Walk-In Shower, & Dual Sinks. No Carpet! All Bedrooms Include Closets w/ Built-In Storage. Downstairs Garage with Direct Access to 2nd Floor. Some Water in Garage during Harvey that has been Remediated and Mold Certification from owner. Convenient Location with Easy Access to Beltway 8 and I-10. Excellent Condition - Priced to Sell!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12626 Briar Patch Road have any available units?
12626 Briar Patch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12626 Briar Patch Road have?
Some of 12626 Briar Patch Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12626 Briar Patch Road currently offering any rent specials?
12626 Briar Patch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12626 Briar Patch Road pet-friendly?
No, 12626 Briar Patch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12626 Briar Patch Road offer parking?
Yes, 12626 Briar Patch Road offers parking.
Does 12626 Briar Patch Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12626 Briar Patch Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12626 Briar Patch Road have a pool?
No, 12626 Briar Patch Road does not have a pool.
Does 12626 Briar Patch Road have accessible units?
No, 12626 Briar Patch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12626 Briar Patch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12626 Briar Patch Road has units with dishwashers.

