Welcome home to 12500 Sandpiper Drive #128! This adorable condo has undergone a complete renovation. Updates include: remodeled bathrooms with Calacatta Quartz vanity counter tops, new electrical fixtures, plugs, & outlets, updated plumbing fixtures, faucets, shower trims, & toilets, updated kitchen cabinets with White Quartz, subway tile back splash, new hardware, door knobs, cabinet knobs. Condo also includes updated carpet and vinyl plank floors & fresh interior paint. Fantastic size bedrooms. Conveniently located near schools and highways. Please contact for a private showing, this fabulous remodel will not last long! Schedule your showing today and don't miss this rare opportunity to live in a beautifully move in READY condo!