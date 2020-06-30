All apartments in Houston
12500 Sandpiper Drive
12500 Sandpiper Drive

Location

12500 Sandpiper Drive, Houston, TX 77035
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to 12500 Sandpiper Drive #128! This adorable condo has undergone a complete renovation. Updates include: remodeled bathrooms with Calacatta Quartz vanity counter tops, new electrical fixtures, plugs, & outlets, updated plumbing fixtures, faucets, shower trims, & toilets, updated kitchen cabinets with White Quartz, subway tile back splash, new hardware, door knobs, cabinet knobs. Condo also includes updated carpet and vinyl plank floors & fresh interior paint. Fantastic size bedrooms. Conveniently located near schools and highways. Please contact for a private showing, this fabulous remodel will not last long! Schedule your showing today and don't miss this rare opportunity to live in a beautifully move in READY condo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12500 Sandpiper Drive have any available units?
12500 Sandpiper Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12500 Sandpiper Drive have?
Some of 12500 Sandpiper Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12500 Sandpiper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12500 Sandpiper Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12500 Sandpiper Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12500 Sandpiper Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12500 Sandpiper Drive offer parking?
No, 12500 Sandpiper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12500 Sandpiper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12500 Sandpiper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12500 Sandpiper Drive have a pool?
No, 12500 Sandpiper Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12500 Sandpiper Drive have accessible units?
No, 12500 Sandpiper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12500 Sandpiper Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12500 Sandpiper Drive has units with dishwashers.

