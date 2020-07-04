12500 Brookglade Cir., #145

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

- Town House with all the conveniences of private home and entertainment flow. Shaded front and back with large private patio deck. Tile and New Hard Wood floors. Marble Top Kitchen with Breakfast Room with bay Window and open bar to Family and Dinning room combination with wood burning fire place. Private Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer down stairs and Half Bath. Three Bed Rooms Up Stairs, Master with private Bath overlooking shaded patio and second full bath. Two Bed rooms overlooking tree lined front street entrance. Detached Two Car Garage with private entrance.



Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



