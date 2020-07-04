All apartments in Houston
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:38 AM

12500 Brookglade Cir., #145

12500 Brookglade Circle · No Longer Available
Location

12500 Brookglade Circle, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- Town House with all the conveniences of private home and entertainment flow. Shaded front and back with large private patio deck. Tile and New Hard Wood floors. Marble Top Kitchen with Breakfast Room with bay Window and open bar to Family and Dinning room combination with wood burning fire place. Private Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer down stairs and Half Bath. Three Bed Rooms Up Stairs, Master with private Bath overlooking shaded patio and second full bath. Two Bed rooms overlooking tree lined front street entrance. Detached Two Car Garage with private entrance.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is min $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of app fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5512112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 have any available units?
12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 have?
Some of 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 currently offering any rent specials?
12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 is pet friendly.
Does 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 offer parking?
Yes, 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 offers parking.
Does 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 have a pool?
No, 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 does not have a pool.
Does 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 have accessible units?
No, 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 does not have accessible units.
Does 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12500 Brookglade Cir., #145 does not have units with dishwashers.

