12462 Kingsride Lane

NEVER FLOODED - Enjoy the pristine location of Memorial while being zoned to some of the top Spring Branch ISD A-Rated schools! This meticulously maintained and updated home features a free-flowing floorpan with rich engineered wood floors, an oversized island kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, recessed lighting, and an abundance of natural light! The enormous master suite offers private access to the backyard, two large walk-in closets, and an ensuite bath with dual vanity and standalone shower. All appliances, including the refrigerator, washer and dryer, are included in the lease. A/C replaced in 2017, as well as upgrades to the electrical and plumbing. Walking distance to Memorial City Mall, and close proximity to major freeways and some of the best restaurants and attractions Houston has to offer!