12427 Brandywyne Drive

Lovely, pristine, 3 bed, 2 bath home on a spacious corner lot in sought after Ashford South, located in the heart of the Energy Corridor! Fabulous backyard bordered w/mature oaks trees & privacy fence, features a pretty wood deck. Charming covered front porch! Double entry doors open into an over-sized foyer creating a wonderful useable space. Handsome engineered hardwoods grace the large living area, which is accented with a gorgeous brick fireplace & hearth. Kitchen is a chef's delight w/a gas stove top, ample counter space & cabinets and a huge pantry. Great floor plan w/secondary guest rooms accessing a Jack-n-Jill bath (which also conveniently accesses family room separately without having to walk through the guest rooms). Master bedroom features a large closet & an ensuite bath. Clean garage with work table! Lease includes weekly yard maintenance! Neighborhood features strong community spirit w/paid constable patrol, backdoor trash pickup, 2 pools, playground & tennis courts.