Houston, TX
12427 Brandywyne Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:29 PM

12427 Brandywyne Drive

12427 Brandywyne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12427 Brandywyne Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Lovely, pristine, 3 bed, 2 bath home on a spacious corner lot in sought after Ashford South, located in the heart of the Energy Corridor! Fabulous backyard bordered w/mature oaks trees & privacy fence, features a pretty wood deck. Charming covered front porch! Double entry doors open into an over-sized foyer creating a wonderful useable space. Handsome engineered hardwoods grace the large living area, which is accented with a gorgeous brick fireplace & hearth. Kitchen is a chef's delight w/a gas stove top, ample counter space & cabinets and a huge pantry. Great floor plan w/secondary guest rooms accessing a Jack-n-Jill bath (which also conveniently accesses family room separately without having to walk through the guest rooms). Master bedroom features a large closet & an ensuite bath. Clean garage with work table! Lease includes weekly yard maintenance! Neighborhood features strong community spirit w/paid constable patrol, backdoor trash pickup, 2 pools, playground & tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12427 Brandywyne Drive have any available units?
12427 Brandywyne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12427 Brandywyne Drive have?
Some of 12427 Brandywyne Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12427 Brandywyne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12427 Brandywyne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12427 Brandywyne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12427 Brandywyne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12427 Brandywyne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12427 Brandywyne Drive offers parking.
Does 12427 Brandywyne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12427 Brandywyne Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12427 Brandywyne Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12427 Brandywyne Drive has a pool.
Does 12427 Brandywyne Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 12427 Brandywyne Drive has accessible units.
Does 12427 Brandywyne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12427 Brandywyne Drive has units with dishwashers.

