12327 Barryknoll Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful updated brick home tucked away in the community of Memorial Hollow minutes to Memorial Mall, Memorial Hospital, City Center & easy access to I-10 & Beltway 8. Close to everything including top Spring Branch ISD schools, yet out of the way of the hustle & bustle, this single level floor plan with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths is a breath of fresh air with a big, beautiful backyard & spacious covered patio. The light-filled layout with a elegant formal dining, office & custom kitchen revealing stainless appliances, granite counters & built-in planer's desk is ideal for effortless entertaining. The home is nicely detailed with hardwood floors, a floor-to-ceiling corner fireplace & living room that opens via French doors to a private fenced backyard with lime tree, well suited for cook-outs. Great home with ample storage, laundry room, serene master with granite built-in vanity, plus a full detached garage. Tour today & see yourself living in this impressive traditional dream home!