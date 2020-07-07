All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:48 PM

12327 Barryknoll Lane

12327 Barryknoll Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12327 Barryknoll Lane, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Wonderful updated brick home tucked away in the community of Memorial Hollow minutes to Memorial Mall, Memorial Hospital, City Center & easy access to I-10 & Beltway 8. Close to everything including top Spring Branch ISD schools, yet out of the way of the hustle & bustle, this single level floor plan with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths is a breath of fresh air with a big, beautiful backyard & spacious covered patio. The light-filled layout with a elegant formal dining, office & custom kitchen revealing stainless appliances, granite counters & built-in planer's desk is ideal for effortless entertaining. The home is nicely detailed with hardwood floors, a floor-to-ceiling corner fireplace & living room that opens via French doors to a private fenced backyard with lime tree, well suited for cook-outs. Great home with ample storage, laundry room, serene master with granite built-in vanity, plus a full detached garage. Tour today & see yourself living in this impressive traditional dream home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12327 Barryknoll Lane have any available units?
12327 Barryknoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 12327 Barryknoll Lane have?
Some of 12327 Barryknoll Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12327 Barryknoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12327 Barryknoll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12327 Barryknoll Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12327 Barryknoll Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 12327 Barryknoll Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12327 Barryknoll Lane offers parking.
Does 12327 Barryknoll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12327 Barryknoll Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12327 Barryknoll Lane have a pool?
No, 12327 Barryknoll Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12327 Barryknoll Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 12327 Barryknoll Lane has accessible units.
Does 12327 Barryknoll Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12327 Barryknoll Lane has units with dishwashers.

