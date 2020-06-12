1229 Hickory Street

Amenities

Exceptional 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with the space and convenience for all. First floor features attractive stained concrete floors. Spacious open layout has tons of natural light and is perfect for entertaining with 2nd floor living, kitchen and dining areas. Living room boasts gas log fireplace with stone surround and custom built ins. Elegant kitchen offers breakfast bar with pendant lighting, built-in wine rack, stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout second and third floors. Third floor master retreat is complete with dual sinks, garden tub, slate tile shower and private balcony offering stunning downtown views. A/C units were replaced in 2017. Centrally Located with easy access to highways and minutes to Downtown, this location is at the center of it all. When it's time to go out, simply walk or take a short drive to Memorial park, breweries, hike & bike trails and fine dining. Come see why you will call it home.