Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1229 Hickory Street

1229 Hickory Street · No Longer Available
Location

1229 Hickory Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Exceptional 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home with the space and convenience for all. First floor features attractive stained concrete floors. Spacious open layout has tons of natural light and is perfect for entertaining with 2nd floor living, kitchen and dining areas. Living room boasts gas log fireplace with stone surround and custom built ins. Elegant kitchen offers breakfast bar with pendant lighting, built-in wine rack, stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Gorgeous hardwood flooring and recessed lighting throughout second and third floors. Third floor master retreat is complete with dual sinks, garden tub, slate tile shower and private balcony offering stunning downtown views. A/C units were replaced in 2017. Centrally Located with easy access to highways and minutes to Downtown, this location is at the center of it all. When it's time to go out, simply walk or take a short drive to Memorial park, breweries, hike & bike trails and fine dining. Come see why you will call it home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1229 Hickory Street have any available units?
1229 Hickory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1229 Hickory Street have?
Some of 1229 Hickory Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1229 Hickory Street currently offering any rent specials?
1229 Hickory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1229 Hickory Street pet-friendly?
No, 1229 Hickory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1229 Hickory Street offer parking?
Yes, 1229 Hickory Street offers parking.
Does 1229 Hickory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1229 Hickory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1229 Hickory Street have a pool?
No, 1229 Hickory Street does not have a pool.
Does 1229 Hickory Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1229 Hickory Street has accessible units.
Does 1229 Hickory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1229 Hickory Street has units with dishwashers.

