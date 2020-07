Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS 3 bedroom 3.5 bath townhome conveniently located in First Ward / Sawyer Heights. INCREDIBLE LOCATION, CLOSE TO IT ALL. Minutes from Downtown, Washington Ave, Sawyer Yards, & Historic Heights. Close to restaurants, cafes, bars, & plenty of other attractions. Rooftop patio with view of downtown. Private gated driveway that can fit 3 cars. High and dry during Harvey.