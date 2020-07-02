All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105
Last updated March 20 2019 at 1:30 PM

1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105

1211 Caroline St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Downtown Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1211 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
lobby
new construction
sauna
valet service
This distinct tuxedo-style finish of The Marlowe Condominiums and unmistakably notable home across from the George R Brown and Toyota Center; is now available for lease. This building is for purchase only and will have a limited amount of available condos for lease. This prestigious building is complete with 24-hour concierge, lobby wet bar, Hampers Dry Cleaning Service, valet parking, newly-equipped gym with sauna, on-site masseuse and a rooftop pool. This Redford floor plan is complete with custom closets for ample storage. Installed with automatic roller shades. When it’s time for a reset, a click of a button will dark out your bedroom. The Bertazzoni gas range/cook top will give you a better chance at not burning your meals; unlike the electric stoves at other high rise rentals in the area. Aside from the amazing amenities, The Marlowe is highly secured. The garage is fob or programmed EZTag entry only; complete with cameras throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 have any available units?
1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 have?
Some of 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 currently offering any rent specials?
1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 pet-friendly?
No, 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 offer parking?
Yes, 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 offers parking.
Does 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 have a pool?
Yes, 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 has a pool.
Does 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 have accessible units?
No, 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard
Houston, TX 77047
The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St
Houston, TX 77072
Magnolia Creek
799 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
1919 Portsmouth St
1919 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Midtown Arbor Place
10 Oak Ct
Houston, TX 77006
Hanover Southampton
5122 Morningside Dr
Houston, TX 77005
2121 Ella
2121 Ella Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Tanglewood at Voss
7510 Burgoyne Rd
Houston, TX 77063

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston