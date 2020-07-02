1211 Caroline Street Unit 1105

Amenities

This distinct tuxedo-style finish of The Marlowe Condominiums and unmistakably notable home across from the George R Brown and Toyota Center; is now available for lease. This building is for purchase only and will have a limited amount of available condos for lease. This prestigious building is complete with 24-hour concierge, lobby wet bar, Hampers Dry Cleaning Service, valet parking, newly-equipped gym with sauna, on-site masseuse and a rooftop pool. This Redford floor plan is complete with custom closets for ample storage. Installed with automatic roller shades. When it’s time for a reset, a click of a button will dark out your bedroom. The Bertazzoni gas range/cook top will give you a better chance at not burning your meals; unlike the electric stoves at other high rise rentals in the area. Aside from the amazing amenities, The Marlowe is highly secured. The garage is fob or programmed EZTag entry only; complete with cameras throughout.