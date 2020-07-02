All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 121 E 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
121 E 4th Street
Last updated October 31 2019 at 10:12 AM

121 E 4th Street

121 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

121 East 4th Street, Houston, TX 77007
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Here is your opportunity to experience an updated historic home built in 1906. Located in the Heights one of Houston's most dynamic neighborhoods where shopping, dining & entertainment options abound. Featuring two bedrooms, two updated baths, high ceilings, updated kitchen, mud room, good storage, fully fenced corner lot and the landlord takes care of the yard! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Access to walking & bike trails one block away. One car garage. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 E 4th Street have any available units?
121 E 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 E 4th Street have?
Some of 121 E 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 E 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 E 4th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 E 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 E 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 121 E 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 121 E 4th Street offers parking.
Does 121 E 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 E 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 E 4th Street have a pool?
No, 121 E 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 E 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 121 E 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 E 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 E 4th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Midown
180 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
425 Emerson
425 Emerson Street
Houston, TX 77006
Pebble Creek
10803 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St
Houston, TX 77006
The Grove at 43rd
2006 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77018
The Westerly
10333 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77043
Ashford
1200 N Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77079
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston