121 E 4th Street

Here is your opportunity to experience an updated historic home built in 1906. Located in the Heights one of Houston's most dynamic neighborhoods where shopping, dining & entertainment options abound. Featuring two bedrooms, two updated baths, high ceilings, updated kitchen, mud room, good storage, fully fenced corner lot and the landlord takes care of the yard! Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Access to walking & bike trails one block away. One car garage. Available immediately.