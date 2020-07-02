All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:25 AM

1207 W 24th St A

1207 W 24th St · No Longer Available
Location

1207 W 24th St, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Stunning 3 story home located in the Greater Heights area features soaring open ceilings, wood floors throughout. First floor bedroom with full bath. 2nd floor beautiful spacious kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances ALL INCLUSIVE!! Open floor plan dining and family room. 3rd floor master suite **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** gets your air filters delivered to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! Ask how to qualify for NO SECURITY DEPOSIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 W 24th St A have any available units?
1207 W 24th St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1207 W 24th St A have?
Some of 1207 W 24th St A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 W 24th St A currently offering any rent specials?
1207 W 24th St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 W 24th St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1207 W 24th St A is pet friendly.
Does 1207 W 24th St A offer parking?
No, 1207 W 24th St A does not offer parking.
Does 1207 W 24th St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1207 W 24th St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 W 24th St A have a pool?
No, 1207 W 24th St A does not have a pool.
Does 1207 W 24th St A have accessible units?
No, 1207 W 24th St A does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 W 24th St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1207 W 24th St A does not have units with dishwashers.

