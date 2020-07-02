1207 W 24th St A

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning

Stunning 3 story home located in the Greater Heights area features soaring open ceilings, wood floors throughout. First floor bedroom with full bath. 2nd floor beautiful spacious kitchen with high end stainless steel appliances ALL INCLUSIVE!! Open floor plan dining and family room. 3rd floor master suite **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** gets your air filters delivered to help save on the monthly heating and cooling bills, create a clean healthy living environment, and reduce the chance that the AC goes out in the middle of the summer!!! **ATTENTION PET OWNERS** No upfront pet fees or upfront pet deposit!!! Ask how to qualify for NO SECURITY DEPOSIT.