All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 12047 Munich Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
12047 Munich Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 4:58 AM

12047 Munich Drive

12047 Munich Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12047 Munich Dr, Houston, TX 77044

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12047 Munich Drive, Houston, TX 77044 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 06/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. The Duffy II - 1425 sq ft, 3 bed/2.5 bath, 2 story home. All bedrooms up. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received. LISTED BY: KAREN CHAPPELL DISCLAIMER: ALL INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND SHOULD BE INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED ON HAR.COM FOR LATEST STATUS. [ Published 25-Jun-19 / ID 3042528 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12047 Munich Drive have any available units?
12047 Munich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 12047 Munich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12047 Munich Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12047 Munich Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12047 Munich Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12047 Munich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12047 Munich Drive offers parking.
Does 12047 Munich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12047 Munich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12047 Munich Drive have a pool?
No, 12047 Munich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12047 Munich Drive have accessible units?
No, 12047 Munich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12047 Munich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12047 Munich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12047 Munich Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12047 Munich Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3618 Garrott St
3618 Garrott St
Houston, TX 77006
Brant Rock Apartment Homes
12906 Brant Rock Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd
Houston, TX 77035
Rockridge Station
855 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Windswept Gardens
6320 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Century Park
20430 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77073
The Life at Clearwood
9465 Clearwood Drive
Houston, TX 77075
The JaXon
4855 Magnolia Cove Dr
Houston, TX 77345

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston