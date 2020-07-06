Amenities

12047 Munich Drive, Houston, TX 77044 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 06/25/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. The Duffy II - 1425 sq ft, 3 bed/2.5 bath, 2 story home. All bedrooms up. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received. LISTED BY: KAREN CHAPPELL DISCLAIMER: ALL INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AND SHOULD BE INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED ON HAR.COM FOR LATEST STATUS. [ Published 25-Jun-19 / ID 3042528 ]