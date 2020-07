Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Perfect Midtown Location for lease! This 2 story modern midtown home is on a corner lot and is centrally located within walking distance to many restaurants, bars, shops, and parks. This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an open area that can be used as game room or study. Upgrades include hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel energy efficient appliances and washer/dryer. This home is move-in ready.