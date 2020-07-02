All apartments in Houston
11915 Southlake Drive

Location

11915 Southlake Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
tennis court
Perfect one story, three-bedroom townhome with a small loft that would make a great study and a fenced-in backyard. You will love the clean lines of the contemporary interior with upgraded low-E insulated windows, updated bathrooms, and just installed full-size washer & dryer. You will also find a recently replaced dishwasher and range, fresh paint throughout, tile floors in main living areas, and new carpet in bedrooms. Note, some furnishings & accessories can remain if desired. Area Amenities include the townhomes green trail, use of the community park, swimming pool, and tennis courts that back to Terry Hershey Parks hike and bike Robinhood Trail!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11915 Southlake Drive have any available units?
11915 Southlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11915 Southlake Drive have?
Some of 11915 Southlake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11915 Southlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11915 Southlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11915 Southlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11915 Southlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11915 Southlake Drive offer parking?
No, 11915 Southlake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11915 Southlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11915 Southlake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11915 Southlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11915 Southlake Drive has a pool.
Does 11915 Southlake Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 11915 Southlake Drive has accessible units.
Does 11915 Southlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11915 Southlake Drive has units with dishwashers.

