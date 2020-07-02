11915 Southlake Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible pool tennis court

Perfect one story, three-bedroom townhome with a small loft that would make a great study and a fenced-in backyard. You will love the clean lines of the contemporary interior with upgraded low-E insulated windows, updated bathrooms, and just installed full-size washer & dryer. You will also find a recently replaced dishwasher and range, fresh paint throughout, tile floors in main living areas, and new carpet in bedrooms. Note, some furnishings & accessories can remain if desired. Area Amenities include the townhomes green trail, use of the community park, swimming pool, and tennis courts that back to Terry Hershey Parks hike and bike Robinhood Trail!