This gorgeous 4 bedroom home has a wide open floor plan with arched doorways and large entry way. Large kitchen with plenty of counter space. Large bedrooms with lots of storage. Friendly neighborhood close to schools, shopping & 45! Credit/background/rental history check required. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Call to schedule a showing, this one won't last!