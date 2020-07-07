11826 Longleaf Ln

Amenities

One of a kind single story contemporary home in the prestigious Sandalwood community with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The home has been extensively remodeled with exquisite finishes and a contemporary open concept. The custom Italian kitchen cabinets and Miele appliances, including an induction cooktop, built-in coffee maker, Hoshizaki Ice Maker, and spacious quartz countertops are a chef's dream. The large breakfast and family room offer a great space for the family to gather. High ceilings, skylights, and large windows bring the natural light and the outdoors inside this beautiful home. The home has ample storage and custom closets. Automatic driveway gate allows extra parking space as well as a safe play area. The trampoline and the fire pit in the backyard stay with the home as well as the sauna, the patio furniture and the TV in the kitchen. The rent includes the yard and pool maintenance. Sandalwood has a community lake with a jogging track as well as a splash lake.