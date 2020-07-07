All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:21 PM

11826 Longleaf Ln

11826 Longleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11826 Longleaf Lane, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
sauna
Unit Amenities
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
sauna
One of a kind single story contemporary home in the prestigious Sandalwood community with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The home has been extensively remodeled with exquisite finishes and a contemporary open concept. The custom Italian kitchen cabinets and Miele appliances, including an induction cooktop, built-in coffee maker, Hoshizaki Ice Maker, and spacious quartz countertops are a chef's dream. The large breakfast and family room offer a great space for the family to gather. High ceilings, skylights, and large windows bring the natural light and the outdoors inside this beautiful home. The home has ample storage and custom closets. Automatic driveway gate allows extra parking space as well as a safe play area. The trampoline and the fire pit in the backyard stay with the home as well as the sauna, the patio furniture and the TV in the kitchen. The rent includes the yard and pool maintenance. Sandalwood has a community lake with a jogging track as well as a splash lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11826 Longleaf Ln have any available units?
11826 Longleaf Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11826 Longleaf Ln have?
Some of 11826 Longleaf Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11826 Longleaf Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11826 Longleaf Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11826 Longleaf Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11826 Longleaf Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11826 Longleaf Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11826 Longleaf Ln offers parking.
Does 11826 Longleaf Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11826 Longleaf Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11826 Longleaf Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11826 Longleaf Ln has a pool.
Does 11826 Longleaf Ln have accessible units?
No, 11826 Longleaf Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11826 Longleaf Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11826 Longleaf Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

