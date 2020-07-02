11807 Castle Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

No Flooding!! Updated light and bright one story home with high ceilings and open floor plan. Spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, double ovens, farmhouse sink, island and large pantry. Master suite has large bathroom with granite counter top, double vessel sinks, jetted tub and separate shower,his/hers closets. Zoned heat/Air, recent A/C unit, plantation shutters and wide planked flooring. Recent insulation added and recently replaced electrical panel. Terry Hershey Park is just steps away!