Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11807 Castle Ridge Drive

11807 Castle Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11807 Castle Ridge Drive, Houston, TX 77077
Briarforest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
No Flooding!! Updated light and bright one story home with high ceilings and open floor plan. Spacious kitchen has granite counter tops, double ovens, farmhouse sink, island and large pantry. Master suite has large bathroom with granite counter top, double vessel sinks, jetted tub and separate shower,his/hers closets. Zoned heat/Air, recent A/C unit, plantation shutters and wide planked flooring. Recent insulation added and recently replaced electrical panel. Terry Hershey Park is just steps away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11807 Castle Ridge Drive have any available units?
11807 Castle Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11807 Castle Ridge Drive have?
Some of 11807 Castle Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11807 Castle Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11807 Castle Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11807 Castle Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11807 Castle Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11807 Castle Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11807 Castle Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 11807 Castle Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11807 Castle Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11807 Castle Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 11807 Castle Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11807 Castle Ridge Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 11807 Castle Ridge Drive has accessible units.
Does 11807 Castle Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11807 Castle Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

