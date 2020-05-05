All apartments in Houston
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:07 PM

11731 Murr Way

11731 Murr Way · No Longer Available
Location

11731 Murr Way, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
garage
Homes For Rent In TX: Houston 77048 Murr 3BR - This is a 4-bedroom, 2 full-bath, single-family home nearby Crestmont Park & its Community Center, a walk away from Frost Elemantry School & other schools within Houston district. It's a 1-storey built on 1964 within Kennedy Heights subdivision. It has an attached garage. The house has a total lot size of 6,552 sqft and is located within Medical Center South market area 77048 zip. It has a couple of restaurants and shopping places nearby. It's also a family-friendly neighborhood. Come see for yourself then grab it while you still can! Section 8 is accepted.

(RLNE3846756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11731 Murr Way have any available units?
11731 Murr Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 11731 Murr Way currently offering any rent specials?
11731 Murr Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11731 Murr Way pet-friendly?
No, 11731 Murr Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11731 Murr Way offer parking?
Yes, 11731 Murr Way offers parking.
Does 11731 Murr Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11731 Murr Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11731 Murr Way have a pool?
No, 11731 Murr Way does not have a pool.
Does 11731 Murr Way have accessible units?
No, 11731 Murr Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11731 Murr Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11731 Murr Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11731 Murr Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 11731 Murr Way does not have units with air conditioning.

