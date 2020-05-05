11731 Murr Way

Amenities

garage clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse parking garage

Homes For Rent In TX: Houston 77048 Murr 3BR - This is a 4-bedroom, 2 full-bath, single-family home nearby Crestmont Park & its Community Center, a walk away from Frost Elemantry School & other schools within Houston district. It's a 1-storey built on 1964 within Kennedy Heights subdivision. It has an attached garage. The house has a total lot size of 6,552 sqft and is located within Medical Center South market area 77048 zip. It has a couple of restaurants and shopping places nearby. It's also a family-friendly neighborhood. Come see for yourself then grab it while you still can! Section 8 is accepted.



(RLNE3846756)