Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

This completely remodeled 1 bdr/1bath condo is just minutes from the Houston Energy Corridor on Houstons west side. This downstairs unit has beautiful dcor, new furniture, washer/dryer and comes complete with everything you will need to enjoy your stay. The gated community in Westchase offers lush grounds, 2 adult pools, family pool, and tennis courts!