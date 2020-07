Amenities

Beautiful 4th bedroom and 2 bath home with ALL NEW touches here. One of a kind Home in the area. EVERYTHING is new here. ALL NEW Plumbing, Windows, Flooring, Kitchen Cabinets, AC, Roof, Stainless Steel appliances, Water Heater. You are buying a home with assurance of the quality and ease of mind that things were done right and with quality. Home is minutes from the Baybrook Mall and close to local attractions such as NASA, Kemah Boardwalk and Galveston. Make your appointment TODAY!