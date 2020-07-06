11506 Royal Plain

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage courtyard microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

OUTSTANDING FREESTANDING CONTEMPORARY HOME in the impressive & innovative gated-community of Royal Oaks Courtyard Villas! Located within the Westchase/Energy Corridor area, the highest standards of luxury, efficiency & comfort can be found inside this breathtaking Villa. Incomparable features such as Nana door system, Miele appliances, modern Euro cabinetry, divine marble/granite selections, huge living areas & TWO Master Suites (1 upstairs & 1 downstairs). You will be captivated by this 4-bedroom courtyard design with sleek interiors & multiple outdoor living areas. The courtyard entry is sure to impress and offers a glorious retreat to unwind outdoors. Delightful and refreshing community with prime location to nearby shopping and dining! Modern living at its' finest awaits you in this beautiful home.