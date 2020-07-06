All apartments in Houston
11506 Royal Plain

11506 Royal Plain Ave · No Longer Available
Location

11506 Royal Plain Ave, Houston, TX 77082
Westchase

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
OUTSTANDING FREESTANDING CONTEMPORARY HOME in the impressive & innovative gated-community of Royal Oaks Courtyard Villas! Located within the Westchase/Energy Corridor area, the highest standards of luxury, efficiency & comfort can be found inside this breathtaking Villa. Incomparable features such as Nana door system, Miele appliances, modern Euro cabinetry, divine marble/granite selections, huge living areas & TWO Master Suites (1 upstairs & 1 downstairs). You will be captivated by this 4-bedroom courtyard design with sleek interiors & multiple outdoor living areas. The courtyard entry is sure to impress and offers a glorious retreat to unwind outdoors. Delightful and refreshing community with prime location to nearby shopping and dining! Modern living at its' finest awaits you in this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11506 Royal Plain have any available units?
11506 Royal Plain doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11506 Royal Plain have?
Some of 11506 Royal Plain's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11506 Royal Plain currently offering any rent specials?
11506 Royal Plain is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11506 Royal Plain pet-friendly?
No, 11506 Royal Plain is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11506 Royal Plain offer parking?
Yes, 11506 Royal Plain offers parking.
Does 11506 Royal Plain have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11506 Royal Plain does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11506 Royal Plain have a pool?
No, 11506 Royal Plain does not have a pool.
Does 11506 Royal Plain have accessible units?
No, 11506 Royal Plain does not have accessible units.
Does 11506 Royal Plain have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11506 Royal Plain has units with dishwashers.

