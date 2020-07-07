All apartments in Houston
11502 Sagehollow Lane

Location

11502 Sagehollow Lane, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This lovely fully upgraded 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is beautiful inside. Ready for immediate move in. Lovely cherry wood colored laminate flooring throughout. New carpets in bedrooms. Extra separate office with French doors, near entry. Master bedroom has shower/ bath combo, upgraded countertops, and walk in closets. Backyard Oasis, with huge covered Patio, great for entertaining guests. Lots of green grassy area. Pasadena ISD. A must see. This home is totally remodeled/ updated. New paint. New carpets, New countertops/ Appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11502 Sagehollow Lane have any available units?
11502 Sagehollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11502 Sagehollow Lane have?
Some of 11502 Sagehollow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11502 Sagehollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11502 Sagehollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11502 Sagehollow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11502 Sagehollow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11502 Sagehollow Lane offer parking?
No, 11502 Sagehollow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11502 Sagehollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11502 Sagehollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11502 Sagehollow Lane have a pool?
No, 11502 Sagehollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11502 Sagehollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 11502 Sagehollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11502 Sagehollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11502 Sagehollow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

