11502 Sagehollow Lane

This lovely fully upgraded 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home is beautiful inside. Ready for immediate move in. Lovely cherry wood colored laminate flooring throughout. New carpets in bedrooms. Extra separate office with French doors, near entry. Master bedroom has shower/ bath combo, upgraded countertops, and walk in closets. Backyard Oasis, with huge covered Patio, great for entertaining guests. Lots of green grassy area. Pasadena ISD. A must see. This home is totally remodeled/ updated. New paint. New carpets, New countertops/ Appliances.