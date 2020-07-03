11209 Shannon Hills Drive

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1640
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Wonderful townhouse near Arthur Storey Park, Boone Road Park, & Hackberry Park. Conveniently near beltway 8 for quick access to a variety of shopping centers, & restaurants. Nice open living area. Kitchen with more than enough counter & cabinet space & much more! Apply today!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
