11209 Shannon Hills Drive

Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1250

Security Deposit: $1050

Processing fee: $200

Sq Feet: 1640

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2.5

Heating: central

Cooling: central

Appliances: Stove



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Wonderful townhouse near Arthur Storey Park, Boone Road Park, & Hackberry Park. Conveniently near beltway 8 for quick access to a variety of shopping centers, & restaurants. Nice open living area. Kitchen with more than enough counter & cabinet space & much more! Apply today!



