All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 11209 Shannon Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
11209 Shannon Hills Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 3:06 PM

11209 Shannon Hills Drive

11209 Shannon Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Alief
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11209 Shannon Hills Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
concierge
online portal
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/990907?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1250
Security Deposit: $1050
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1640
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2.5
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Wonderful townhouse near Arthur Storey Park, Boone Road Park, & Hackberry Park. Conveniently near beltway 8 for quick access to a variety of shopping centers, & restaurants. Nice open living area. Kitchen with more than enough counter & cabinet space & much more! Apply today!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11209 Shannon Hills Drive have any available units?
11209 Shannon Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11209 Shannon Hills Drive have?
Some of 11209 Shannon Hills Drive's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11209 Shannon Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11209 Shannon Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11209 Shannon Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11209 Shannon Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11209 Shannon Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 11209 Shannon Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11209 Shannon Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11209 Shannon Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11209 Shannon Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 11209 Shannon Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11209 Shannon Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 11209 Shannon Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11209 Shannon Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11209 Shannon Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Forest Houston
17103 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Elle at the Medical Center
8181 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Monticello Square
5312 Clarewood Dr
Houston, TX 77081
Copperfield Apartments
8255 Sunbury Ln
Houston, TX 77095
Rockridge Square
17715 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Kingsland West
18325 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston