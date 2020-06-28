1120 Willard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport parking

Honey stop the car...THIS IS IT! A charming bungalow steps away from restaurants, shopping and nightlife Montrose has to offer, yet tucked peacefully away in a very pedestrian neighborhood. Convenient asscess to Downtown, Midtown and Medical Center. This home features an updated kitchen, hardwood floors, dual master closets, nicely split bedrooms, tandem driveway parking, carport and extra pad. Fully fenced in back yard and patio plus a covered enclosed front porch to greet you. Owner really maintains this property. Your new home awaits!