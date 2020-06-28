All apartments in Houston
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:37 PM

1120 Willard Street

1120 Willard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Willard Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
Honey stop the car...THIS IS IT! A charming bungalow steps away from restaurants, shopping and nightlife Montrose has to offer, yet tucked peacefully away in a very pedestrian neighborhood. Convenient asscess to Downtown, Midtown and Medical Center. This home features an updated kitchen, hardwood floors, dual master closets, nicely split bedrooms, tandem driveway parking, carport and extra pad. Fully fenced in back yard and patio plus a covered enclosed front porch to greet you. Owner really maintains this property. Your new home awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Willard Street have any available units?
1120 Willard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Willard Street have?
Some of 1120 Willard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Willard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Willard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Willard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Willard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1120 Willard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Willard Street offers parking.
Does 1120 Willard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 Willard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Willard Street have a pool?
No, 1120 Willard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Willard Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1120 Willard Street has accessible units.
Does 1120 Willard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Willard Street has units with dishwashers.

