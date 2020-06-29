All apartments in Houston
11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive
11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive

11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
game room
parking
garage
Immaculate easy living updated home in an excellent location nestled in a beautiful gated community! Striking stone and stucco elevation. Home backs to Church property offering privacy plus, serene view, and additional parking. Beautifully decorated and freshly painted. Enjoy main floor living area and no hauling groceries upstairs! Island kitchen features SS appliances and granite counter tops great for entertaining.Breathtaking 3-stry rotunda entry with graceful winding staircase and wrought iron banisters. Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout. Master suite with Juliette Blcny, soaker tub, separate shower, his and hers walk-in closets. Game room, media or 4th bedroom retreat on 3rd floor with full bathroom and closet. Elevator ready. Easy access I10, B8, Energy Corridor, City Center, Memorial City Mall, and more. Zoned to highly sought-after Stratford High School. The HOA includes security gate, water&sewer, landscaping, trash/recycle pick up and sprinkler system maintenance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive have any available units?
11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive have?
Some of 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive has accessible units.
Does 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

