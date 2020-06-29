11118 Sherwood Forest Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accessible elevator game room parking garage

Immaculate easy living updated home in an excellent location nestled in a beautiful gated community! Striking stone and stucco elevation. Home backs to Church property offering privacy plus, serene view, and additional parking. Beautifully decorated and freshly painted. Enjoy main floor living area and no hauling groceries upstairs! Island kitchen features SS appliances and granite counter tops great for entertaining.Breathtaking 3-stry rotunda entry with graceful winding staircase and wrought iron banisters. Hand scraped hardwood floors throughout. Master suite with Juliette Blcny, soaker tub, separate shower, his and hers walk-in closets. Game room, media or 4th bedroom retreat on 3rd floor with full bathroom and closet. Elevator ready. Easy access I10, B8, Energy Corridor, City Center, Memorial City Mall, and more. Zoned to highly sought-after Stratford High School. The HOA includes security gate, water&sewer, landscaping, trash/recycle pick up and sprinkler system maintenance