1110 E 37th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Exquisite 2017 build rental home in desirable Independence heights end of street lot. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with open floor plan into the living area, large master suite and large master closet, jet tub and walk in shower. Ceiling fans thru out. 2 car garage with driveway. Large fenced in yard for pets and kids. All hardwood floors throughout the house with neutral colorsMust sanitize hands and remove your shoes at front door before entering/viewing the property for precautionary measures during the coronavirus pandemic management time.