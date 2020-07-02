All apartments in Houston
1110 E 37th Street

1110 E 37th St · No Longer Available
Location

1110 E 37th St, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Exquisite 2017 build rental home in desirable Independence heights end of street lot. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with open floor plan into the living area, large master suite and large master closet, jet tub and walk in shower. Ceiling fans thru out. 2 car garage with driveway. Large fenced in yard for pets and kids. All hardwood floors throughout the house with neutral colorsMust sanitize hands and remove your shoes at front door before entering/viewing the property for precautionary measures during the coronavirus pandemic management time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 E 37th Street have any available units?
1110 E 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 E 37th Street have?
Some of 1110 E 37th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 E 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1110 E 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 E 37th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 E 37th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1110 E 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1110 E 37th Street offers parking.
Does 1110 E 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1110 E 37th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 E 37th Street have a pool?
No, 1110 E 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1110 E 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 1110 E 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 E 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 E 37th Street has units with dishwashers.

