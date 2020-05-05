1109 W 15th 1/2 Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage hot tub

Minutes from downtown, and just around the corner from an array of Houston's highest rated local restaurants and hangouts, this beautiful 3 story home is waiting for you! Park your cars out from under that hot Houston sun in your 2-car garage and come inside to your 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Once you walk in you will find continuous hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, large open concept kitchen and balcony, steps down into the grand living space to welcome in friends and family. Head on up to the third floor and find the grand master bedroom and bathroom, double shower head feature, luxury jetted bathtub, completed with a tremendous closet! This smart home comes equipped with a Ring security camera/doorbell and an Ecobee thermostat to ensure your comfort 24/7! You wont have to worry about HOA/management fees here. The home is protected by a security gate and sits on a community friendly street. Make your way home down W 15th 1/2 Street today!TV's on walls negotiable.