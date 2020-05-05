All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1109 W 15th 1/2 Street
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:16 PM

1109 W 15th 1/2 Street

1109 W 15th 1/2 St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1109 W 15th 1/2 St, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
Minutes from downtown, and just around the corner from an array of Houston's highest rated local restaurants and hangouts, this beautiful 3 story home is waiting for you! Park your cars out from under that hot Houston sun in your 2-car garage and come inside to your 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Once you walk in you will find continuous hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, large open concept kitchen and balcony, steps down into the grand living space to welcome in friends and family. Head on up to the third floor and find the grand master bedroom and bathroom, double shower head feature, luxury jetted bathtub, completed with a tremendous closet! This smart home comes equipped with a Ring security camera/doorbell and an Ecobee thermostat to ensure your comfort 24/7! You wont have to worry about HOA/management fees here. The home is protected by a security gate and sits on a community friendly street. Make your way home down W 15th 1/2 Street today!TV's on walls negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street have any available units?
1109 W 15th 1/2 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street have?
Some of 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1109 W 15th 1/2 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street pet-friendly?
No, 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street offer parking?
Yes, 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street offers parking.
Does 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street have a pool?
No, 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street has accessible units.
Does 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 W 15th 1/2 Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Taylor at Copperfield
9125 Highway 6 N
Houston, TX 77095
Westmount at Copper Mill
15910 Farm To Market 529
Houston, TX 77095
Hanover ​Hermann Park
5927 Almeda Rd
Houston, TX 77004
Yorktown Crossing
15903 Yorktown Crossing Pkwy
Houston, TX 77084
Victory Apartments
2606 Beatty Street
Houston, TX 77023
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
The Standard in the Heights
601 Waverly Street
Houston, TX 77007
Stoneriver
8901 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston