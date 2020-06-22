11035 Vanderford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Price: $1450

Security Deposit: $1250

Processing fee: $ 200

Sq Feet: 1450

Bedroom:3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Electric Dryer Connection, Stove/Range, Garbage disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave



In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.



Extras: Come to see this GORGEOUS 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom gem at Parkglen subdivision. It has a quite spacious living room area. The polished kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and counter space. All three bedrooms have a ceiling fan, walk-in closets and a lot of space. Master bathroom with HIS/HER sinks! And wait until you see the lovely sunroom where you can host all kinds of parties! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



Real Property Management Preferred

