Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:48 AM

11035 Vanderford Drive

11035 Vanderford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11035 Vanderford Drive, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a showing.

Price: $1450
Security Deposit: $1250
Processing fee: $ 200
Sq Feet: 1450
Bedroom:3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Electric Dryer Connection, Stove/Range, Garbage disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Come to see this GORGEOUS 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom gem at Parkglen subdivision. It has a quite spacious living room area. The polished kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and counter space. All three bedrooms have a ceiling fan, walk-in closets and a lot of space. Master bathroom with HIS/HER sinks! And wait until you see the lovely sunroom where you can host all kinds of parties! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11035 Vanderford Drive have any available units?
11035 Vanderford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11035 Vanderford Drive have?
Some of 11035 Vanderford Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11035 Vanderford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11035 Vanderford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11035 Vanderford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11035 Vanderford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11035 Vanderford Drive offer parking?
No, 11035 Vanderford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11035 Vanderford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11035 Vanderford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11035 Vanderford Drive have a pool?
No, 11035 Vanderford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11035 Vanderford Drive have accessible units?
No, 11035 Vanderford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11035 Vanderford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11035 Vanderford Drive has units with dishwashers.

