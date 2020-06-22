11035 Vanderford Drive

Amenities
Price: $1450
Security Deposit: $1250
Processing fee: $ 200
Sq Feet: 1450
Bedroom:3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Electric Dryer Connection, Stove/Range, Garbage disposal, Dishwasher, Microwave
In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.
Extras: Come to see this GORGEOUS 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom gem at Parkglen subdivision. It has a quite spacious living room area. The polished kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and counter space. All three bedrooms have a ceiling fan, walk-in closets and a lot of space. Master bathroom with HIS/HER sinks! And wait until you see the lovely sunroom where you can host all kinds of parties! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
