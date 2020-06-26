All apartments in Houston
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:30 PM

11 Warrenton Drive

11 Warrenton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11 Warrenton Drive, Houston, TX 77024
Memorial

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Stately. Sophisticated. Stunning. This colonial-styled home offers an open floor plan & fantastic, mature-landscaped 17,500sf lot. A graceful staircase welcomes you into the foyer, setting off the formal dining room & a French-doored study. Defined yet open, the family room, breakfast area & kitchen cohesively connect, emphasizing the functionality of the space. Offering excellent natural light, the walls of windows overlook the backyard. Updated kitchen with designer upgrades include granite counters, sleek backsplash, large island with seating & storage, Viking oven & wine refrigerator. Located on the first floor, the master bedroom displays double closets, double sinks, walk-in shower, freestanding tub, granite counters & vanity. Zoned to top-ranked Frostwood Elementary, Memorial Middle & Memorial High School, minutes away from Terry Hershey Hike & Bike Trail, Memorial City Medical Center & Mall, CityCentre, and Town & Country Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Warrenton Drive have any available units?
11 Warrenton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Warrenton Drive have?
Some of 11 Warrenton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Warrenton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11 Warrenton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Warrenton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11 Warrenton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11 Warrenton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11 Warrenton Drive offers parking.
Does 11 Warrenton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Warrenton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Warrenton Drive have a pool?
No, 11 Warrenton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11 Warrenton Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 11 Warrenton Drive has accessible units.
Does 11 Warrenton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Warrenton Drive has units with dishwashers.

