11 Warrenton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Stately. Sophisticated. Stunning. This colonial-styled home offers an open floor plan & fantastic, mature-landscaped 17,500sf lot. A graceful staircase welcomes you into the foyer, setting off the formal dining room & a French-doored study. Defined yet open, the family room, breakfast area & kitchen cohesively connect, emphasizing the functionality of the space. Offering excellent natural light, the walls of windows overlook the backyard. Updated kitchen with designer upgrades include granite counters, sleek backsplash, large island with seating & storage, Viking oven & wine refrigerator. Located on the first floor, the master bedroom displays double closets, double sinks, walk-in shower, freestanding tub, granite counters & vanity. Zoned to top-ranked Frostwood Elementary, Memorial Middle & Memorial High School, minutes away from Terry Hershey Hike & Bike Trail, Memorial City Medical Center & Mall, CityCentre, and Town & Country Shopping Center.