Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard internet cafe gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet

They say we all have our super powers. It just takes time to figure what it is. You didn't know what yours was for years. All your friends were off shooting lightning from their fingers, flying, or being invisible and stuff. And you..nothing. What gives right? Well no longer. You've finally found your super power.and it's the most epic power of everyone you know. You've discovered you have the power to find the best apartment ever. It's like being a jedi master, but actually useful. And that tingling feeling you got when you saw this apartment...the power is undeniable. You sense it right? It's pretty friggin sweet. So it's time to go forth and use your epic powers and move into this ultimate apartment of excellence. You may just be in time for Netflix to buy your apartment finding hero franchise series.



Apartment Amenities



The warmth of barefoot-friendly fine carpeting and hardwood flooring.



Gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and fully-equipped with sleek black-on-black appliances; garbage disposals; dishwashers; icemakers; and built-in microwaves.



Cozy, inviting fireplaces.



Conveniently located, full-sized washers and dryers in each apartment.



Easy-access attached garages.



Gorgeous views of downtown Houston.



Elegant ceiling fans.



Spacious walk-in closets and linen closets for generous, well-organized storage.



Lavishly oversized Garden Bathtubs where you can peacefully soak away the cares of the day.



Balconies and patios that extend your apartment's living area into our lush outdoors.



Ancillary outside storage.



Built-in computer niches for a comfortable at-home workspace.



Wiring that's designed to keep pace with today's multi-device Internet, cable and communications needs.



Airy, vaulted 9-foot ceilings with elegant crown molding.



And much, much more!



Community Amenities



Well-equipped On-Site Internet Café and Business Center with our own Executive Boardroom for special conference needs.



Relaxing outdoor arbor and courtyard.



Convenient, covered parking.



Our own state-of-the-art Fitness Center so you can say goodbye to expensive membership fees and time-consuming, daily gym commutes.



A gorgeous pool deck with a glittering waterfall feature.



Public transportation conveniently nearby.



Valet trash and recycling pick-up service.



A graceful, manor-style Clubhouse.



Barbecue/Grill areas for alfresco dining, anytime.



Lush, green landscaping, mature oaks and inviting courtyards.



Pet-Friendly policies so your four-legged family members will be right at home, too.



Electronically controlled private access gates.



And so much more!



Working with us.



We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!