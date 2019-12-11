All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

11 Oak Ct

11 S West Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11 S West Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77056
Great Uptown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
trash valet
They say we all have our super powers. It just takes time to figure what it is. You didn't know what yours was for years. All your friends were off shooting lightning from their fingers, flying, or being invisible and stuff. And you..nothing. What gives right? Well no longer. You've finally found your super power.and it's the most epic power of everyone you know. You've discovered you have the power to find the best apartment ever. It's like being a jedi master, but actually useful. And that tingling feeling you got when you saw this apartment...the power is undeniable. You sense it right? It's pretty friggin sweet. So it's time to go forth and use your epic powers and move into this ultimate apartment of excellence. You may just be in time for Netflix to buy your apartment finding hero franchise series.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

The warmth of barefoot-friendly fine carpeting and hardwood flooring.

Gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and fully-equipped with sleek black-on-black appliances; garbage disposals; dishwashers; icemakers; and built-in microwaves.

Cozy, inviting fireplaces.

Conveniently located, full-sized washers and dryers in each apartment.

Easy-access attached garages.

Gorgeous views of downtown Houston.

Elegant ceiling fans.

Spacious walk-in closets and linen closets for generous, well-organized storage.

Lavishly oversized Garden Bathtubs where you can peacefully soak away the cares of the day.

Balconies and patios that extend your apartment's living area into our lush outdoors.

Ancillary outside storage.

Built-in computer niches for a comfortable at-home workspace.

Wiring that's designed to keep pace with today's multi-device Internet, cable and communications needs.

Airy, vaulted 9-foot ceilings with elegant crown molding.

And much, much more!

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Well-equipped On-Site Internet Café and Business Center with our own Executive Boardroom for special conference needs.

Relaxing outdoor arbor and courtyard.

Convenient, covered parking.

Our own state-of-the-art Fitness Center so you can say goodbye to expensive membership fees and time-consuming, daily gym commutes.

A gorgeous pool deck with a glittering waterfall feature.

Public transportation conveniently nearby.

Valet trash and recycling pick-up service.

A graceful, manor-style Clubhouse.

Barbecue/Grill areas for alfresco dining, anytime.

Lush, green landscaping, mature oaks and inviting courtyards.

Pet-Friendly policies so your four-legged family members will be right at home, too.

Electronically controlled private access gates.

And so much more!

_______________________________________

Working with us.

We're Taco Street Locating. Yes, we're as equally obsessed with tacos as we are with apartment locating. It's a problem and we're getting help for it. But while we deal with our deliciously corn-wrapped addiction, we spend our time finding people awesome apartments. We've streamlined the apartment research process so all you have to do is tell us what you're looking for and we take care of the rest. Research, touring, all of it. And we're free to work with. However we do accept tacos as tips. Message us and let us know how we can help!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Oak Ct have any available units?
11 Oak Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 Oak Ct have?
Some of 11 Oak Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Oak Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11 Oak Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Oak Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11 Oak Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 11 Oak Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11 Oak Ct offers parking.
Does 11 Oak Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Oak Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Oak Ct have a pool?
Yes, 11 Oak Ct has a pool.
Does 11 Oak Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 11 Oak Ct has accessible units.
Does 11 Oak Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Oak Ct has units with dishwashers.

