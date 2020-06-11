10907 Duane Street

Amenities

A charming 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors! The kitchen features granite countertops with beautiful back-splash! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes. Now offering 1-month free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.