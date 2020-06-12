10818 Ocelot Lane

Easy access to anywhere you need to go while maintaining optimal privacy. This cute home is just waiting for you to call it yours! Professional pictures coming soon will show you how well this home has been maintained. This home will be ready for your grand tour on the 22nd of February once all the final loving touches have been completed!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
