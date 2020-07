Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home in Westbury in a great location, close to 610 and medical center. Large open Kitchen area, Granite countertops, Stainless steel dishwasher, and oven. Hardwood and tile throughout the home. Lots of cabinet and closet space. Nice size yard for those family summer BBQ's. Don't let this home get away!!! Home is in walking distance to Parker Elementary, Westbury and Maplewood Pools, and Johnston Middle.