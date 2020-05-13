All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 31 2019 at 5:07 PM

10715 Atwell Drive

10715 Atwell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10715 Atwell Drive, Houston, TX 77096
Westbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Never Flooded! A great value for the price. Mid-century home with spacious rooms & superior storage. ALL appliances included. Walking distance to elementary & middle schools. Hardwood floors in formal living & dining. Large family room w-French doors to covered deck & beautiful back yard. Large country kitchen with breakfast. Inside laundry room with washer & dryer. Large closets and lots of builtins. Automatic sprinkler. Constable membership included. Easy access to Loop 610, Med Center, Galleria. Professionally managed by owner-agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10715 Atwell Drive have any available units?
10715 Atwell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10715 Atwell Drive have?
Some of 10715 Atwell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10715 Atwell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10715 Atwell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10715 Atwell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10715 Atwell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10715 Atwell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10715 Atwell Drive offers parking.
Does 10715 Atwell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10715 Atwell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10715 Atwell Drive have a pool?
No, 10715 Atwell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10715 Atwell Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10715 Atwell Drive has accessible units.
Does 10715 Atwell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10715 Atwell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

