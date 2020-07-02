All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:29 PM

10610 Bayou Glen Road

10610 Bayou Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

10610 Bayou Glen Road, Houston, TX 77042
Briarforest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous home on one of the most thought after streets in Walnut Bend. Great open floor plan for entertainment, living area opens up wonderfully into the courtyard, great design for bbq with friends and family. Beautiful wood floors, Chef Style Kitchen with high end SS appliances, fantastic island, bar nook, and tons of storage. Huge formal dinning, cozy study, and play/game room. Good size master bedroom with beautiful master bath. This homes tranquil backyard is an amazing escape from the busy city, wooded and backing up to the Terry Hershey Park Hike and Bike Trails. This home has higher elevation than most homes on the street, not in the 100 year flood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10610 Bayou Glen Road have any available units?
10610 Bayou Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10610 Bayou Glen Road have?
Some of 10610 Bayou Glen Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10610 Bayou Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
10610 Bayou Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10610 Bayou Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 10610 Bayou Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10610 Bayou Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 10610 Bayou Glen Road offers parking.
Does 10610 Bayou Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10610 Bayou Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10610 Bayou Glen Road have a pool?
No, 10610 Bayou Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 10610 Bayou Glen Road have accessible units?
Yes, 10610 Bayou Glen Road has accessible units.
Does 10610 Bayou Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10610 Bayou Glen Road has units with dishwashers.

