10610 Bayou Glen Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities accessible courtyard game room parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous home on one of the most thought after streets in Walnut Bend. Great open floor plan for entertainment, living area opens up wonderfully into the courtyard, great design for bbq with friends and family. Beautiful wood floors, Chef Style Kitchen with high end SS appliances, fantastic island, bar nook, and tons of storage. Huge formal dinning, cozy study, and play/game room. Good size master bedroom with beautiful master bath. This homes tranquil backyard is an amazing escape from the busy city, wooded and backing up to the Terry Hershey Park Hike and Bike Trails. This home has higher elevation than most homes on the street, not in the 100 year flood.