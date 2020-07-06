10332 Clay Rd

Amenities

We're Taco Street Locating. We're an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you're looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we're free to work with. How cool is that?



Who said Houston was just a big concrete traffic filled jungle? Everyone basically, but that's besides the point. There's green stuff too. Lot's of it! Living here means you have direct walking access to Memorial Park, one of the coolest out-door spaces Houston has to offer. Even cooler, the apartment itself is pretty epic. They've got palm trees. Some more palm trees. A sweet dog agility park for your soon-to-be-physically active pupper. Lot's of cool modern apartment stuff. Its pretty sweet. Not gonna lie. Best.



Apartment Amenities



Noble White Granite Countertops



Kitchen Islands



Kitchen Pantry



Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances



Subway Tile Kitchen Backsplash



9" Deep Stainless-Steel Kitchen Sink



Pull Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet



Under-Cabinet Lighting in Kitchen



Hardwood Style Flooring



Oversized Walk-In Closets



Dual Bathroom Sinks



Rainfall Shower Head



Oversized Soaking Tub



Standing Shower



Bathroom Linen Closet



Private Yard on Select 1st Floor Homes



Private Patio/Balcony



Additional Bedroom/Study Room



Additional Storage



Entry Coat Closet



10' Ceilings



Washers And Dryers In Each Home



Entry Mudroom Niche



Accent Wall In Each Home



Community Amenities



24 HR Fitness Club with Cardio & Strength Equipment



Yoga Room



24 HR Cyber Café and Lounge



Resident Kitchen



Game Room with Billiard & Shuffleboard



Resident Clubroom



Pet Park with Pet Washing Station



Sunbathing Pool with Cabanas



Poolside Gas Grill & Lounge Seating



Private Garages



Covered Parking



Onsite Resident Storage Available



Peloton Bike in Fitness Club



Fetch package delivery



AKTIV Virtual Trainer



Free Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas



Controlled Access Entry



Electronic Key Access



