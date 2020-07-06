All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10332 Clay Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10332 Clay Rd
Last updated April 6 2020 at 10:04 AM

10332 Clay Rd

10332 Clay Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10332 Clay Road, Houston, TX 77449

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
yoga
Need a new apartment? 

  We're Taco Street Locating. We're an apartment locating company with a taco problem. We find people wonderful apartments in Houston to fuel our cripplingly delicious queso-topped taco addiction. The voracity of our crunchy dependency has forced us to develop the most streamlined apartment finding process in the industry. You tell us what you're looking for, and we take care of the rest. And we're free to work with. How cool is that?

___________________________
  Who said Houston was just a big concrete traffic filled jungle? Everyone basically, but that's besides the point. There's green stuff too. Lot's of it! Living here means you have direct walking access to Memorial Park, one of the coolest out-door spaces Houston has to offer. Even cooler, the apartment itself is pretty epic. They've got palm trees. Some more palm trees. A sweet dog agility park for your soon-to-be-physically active pupper. Lot's of cool modern apartment stuff. Its pretty sweet. Not gonna lie. Best. 

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Noble White Granite Countertops

Kitchen Islands

Kitchen Pantry

Whirlpool Stainless Steel Appliances

Subway Tile Kitchen Backsplash

9" Deep Stainless-Steel Kitchen Sink

Pull Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet

Under-Cabinet Lighting in Kitchen

Hardwood Style Flooring

Oversized Walk-In Closets

Dual Bathroom Sinks 

Rainfall Shower Head

Oversized Soaking Tub 

Standing Shower 

Bathroom Linen Closet 

Private Yard on Select 1st Floor Homes 

Private Patio/Balcony

Additional Bedroom/Study Room 

Additional Storage 

Entry Coat Closet

10' Ceilings 

Washers And Dryers In Each Home

Entry Mudroom Niche 

Accent Wall In Each Home

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  24 HR Fitness Club with Cardio & Strength Equipment

Yoga Room

24 HR Cyber Café and Lounge

Resident Kitchen

Game Room with Billiard & Shuffleboard

Resident Clubroom

Pet Park with Pet Washing Station

Sunbathing Pool with Cabanas

Poolside Gas Grill & Lounge Seating

Private Garages

Covered Parking

Onsite Resident Storage Available

Peloton Bike in Fitness Club

Fetch package delivery

AKTIV Virtual Trainer

Free Wi-Fi in Amenity Areas

Controlled Access Entry

Electronic Key Access

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10332 Clay Rd have any available units?
10332 Clay Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10332 Clay Rd have?
Some of 10332 Clay Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10332 Clay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10332 Clay Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10332 Clay Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10332 Clay Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10332 Clay Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10332 Clay Rd offers parking.
Does 10332 Clay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10332 Clay Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10332 Clay Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10332 Clay Rd has a pool.
Does 10332 Clay Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 10332 Clay Rd has accessible units.
Does 10332 Clay Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10332 Clay Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at Garden Oaks
500 W Crosstimbers St
Houston, TX 77018
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
AMLI 2121
2121 Allen Pky
Houston, TX 77019
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Woodchase
2900 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Toro Place
12101 Fondren
Houston, TX 77035

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston