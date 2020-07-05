All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10318 Colony Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10318 Colony Ct
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:25 PM

10318 Colony Ct

10318 Colony Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10318 Colony Court, Houston, TX 77041
Westbranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, and a dishwasher, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, a beautiful fireplace, a patio, and a garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5680692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10318 Colony Ct have any available units?
10318 Colony Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10318 Colony Ct have?
Some of 10318 Colony Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10318 Colony Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10318 Colony Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10318 Colony Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10318 Colony Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10318 Colony Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10318 Colony Ct offers parking.
Does 10318 Colony Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10318 Colony Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10318 Colony Ct have a pool?
No, 10318 Colony Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10318 Colony Ct have accessible units?
No, 10318 Colony Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10318 Colony Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10318 Colony Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagles Landing
11700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77034
The Gael
4000 Essex Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Woodland Hills Village
2139 Lake Hills Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Vintage Apartments
6500 W 43rd St
Houston, TX 77092
Left Banks River Oaks
5353 Memorial Dr
Houston, TX 77007
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston