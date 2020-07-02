All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 1027 Eberhard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
1027 Eberhard Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

1027 Eberhard Street

1027 Eberhard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Neartown - Montrose
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1027 Eberhard Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous, dramatic, light filled 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom townhome right in the heart of Montrose!! WALK to Whole Foods and numerous restaurants and bars and Buffalo Bayou Park. Freshly painted thru out in cool neutral! Open living plan flooded by huge windows on each end wall. Elegant plantation shutters to control degree of natural light already installed on most windows. Elegant kitchen with tons of cabinet space opening to separate breakfast area! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer all come with lease!! HUGE master bedroom with spa like bathroom and great sized walk in closet! Large back patio is a blank slate for your own dream oasis! See it ASAP!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Eberhard Street have any available units?
1027 Eberhard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 Eberhard Street have?
Some of 1027 Eberhard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 Eberhard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Eberhard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Eberhard Street pet-friendly?
No, 1027 Eberhard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1027 Eberhard Street offer parking?
Yes, 1027 Eberhard Street offers parking.
Does 1027 Eberhard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1027 Eberhard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Eberhard Street have a pool?
No, 1027 Eberhard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1027 Eberhard Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1027 Eberhard Street has accessible units.
Does 1027 Eberhard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1027 Eberhard Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Oaks at Greenview
794 Normandy St
Houston, TX 77015
Metro Greenway
4100 Southwest Fwy
Houston, TX 77027
Heights West End
4020 Koehler St
Houston, TX 77007
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Retreat at Eldridge
2323 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Folio West
2525 Citywest Blvd
Houston, TX 77042

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston