1027 Eberhard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous, dramatic, light filled 3 bedroom and 3 bathroom townhome right in the heart of Montrose!! WALK to Whole Foods and numerous restaurants and bars and Buffalo Bayou Park. Freshly painted thru out in cool neutral! Open living plan flooded by huge windows on each end wall. Elegant plantation shutters to control degree of natural light already installed on most windows. Elegant kitchen with tons of cabinet space opening to separate breakfast area! Refrigerator, washer, and dryer all come with lease!! HUGE master bedroom with spa like bathroom and great sized walk in closet! Large back patio is a blank slate for your own dream oasis! See it ASAP!!