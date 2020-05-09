Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. This cozy 4 bedroom has hardwood floors throughout the home that were just refinished. A large bedroom that can also be a media/playroom. Spacious backyard big enough for entertainment with a storage shed that was recently renovated perfect for tools. The garage has built in shelves for more storage with washer and dryer connections. New upgraded plumbing in the whole house was just done Aug 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1026 Elton St have any available units?
1026 Elton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 Elton St have?
Some of 1026 Elton St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Elton St currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Elton St is not currently offering any rent specials.