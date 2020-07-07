All apartments in Houston
10219 Kirkhill Dr.

10219 Kirkhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10219 Kirkhill Drive, Houston, TX 77089
Southbelt - Ellington

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home in a great location right off the Beltway. Property features 3 bedrooms, Kitchen and dining area have tile flooring. Bedrooms are grouped together and there is a nice back yard. Fresh Paint, New Blinds, New Carpet. Great location with quick and easy access to the Sam Houston Tollway and Gulf Freeway.
Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,420, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10219 Kirkhill Dr. have any available units?
10219 Kirkhill Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 10219 Kirkhill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10219 Kirkhill Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10219 Kirkhill Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10219 Kirkhill Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 10219 Kirkhill Dr. offer parking?
No, 10219 Kirkhill Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 10219 Kirkhill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10219 Kirkhill Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10219 Kirkhill Dr. have a pool?
No, 10219 Kirkhill Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 10219 Kirkhill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10219 Kirkhill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10219 Kirkhill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10219 Kirkhill Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10219 Kirkhill Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10219 Kirkhill Dr. has units with air conditioning.

