10219 Kirkhill Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice home in a great location right off the Beltway. Property features 3 bedrooms, Kitchen and dining area have tile flooring. Bedrooms are grouped together and there is a nice back yard. Fresh Paint, New Blinds, New Carpet. Great location with quick and easy access to the Sam Houston Tollway and Gulf Freeway.

Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,420, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.