Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Conveniently located to I-10 and Beltway 8, tons of shopping and restaurants near by. Monthly rent includes water, electricity and gas, maintenance of the common grounds, and pool !! Refrigerator , washer and dryer included, all new kitchen stainless steel appliances !!Bathrooms and kitchen are updated !! Hurry up , this won't last long!