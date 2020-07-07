10154 Memorial Drive

Amenities

**DID NOT FLOOD DURING HARVEY**Beautifully updated 3 bedroom townhome quietly nestled in the gated Memorial Woods community. Designed for entertaining with open concept living, kitchen and dining areas. Gorgeous hardwood flooring, high ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. Spacious living room boasts floor to ceiling stacked stone fireplace and walls of windows creating a light and bright space. Island kitchen offers Thermador professional appliances, Quartz countertops, soft close drawers, tile backsplash and deep undermount sink. Second floor master retreat features dual sinks, framed mirrors, garden tub, walk in closet and frameless shower. Back patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining with flagstone pavers, water feature and tall brick privacy wall. Residents here will enjoy the central location just minutes away from Memorial City Mall, The Galleria and Memorial Park and zoned to exemplary Spring Branch Schools including Memorial High School. Schedule your showing today!