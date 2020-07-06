All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10133 Rockaway Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10133 Rockaway Dr
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:21 AM

10133 Rockaway Dr

10133 Rockaway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10133 Rockaway Drive, Houston, TX 77016
East Little York

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
concierge
online portal
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
10133 Rockaway Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

*** SECTION 8 WELCOME!!! ***

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1295
Security Deposit: $1095
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1605
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Electric
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove

Extras: Come check out this lovely one-story property in the East Little York neighborhood just minutes away from shopping centers and malls and don't miss another second to call it home! Spacious living room with easy access to the dining room. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets and some counter space, it comes with a gas stove. 3 large bedrooms with carpet floors and 2 full roomy baths. Large fenced backyard, attached garage, and additional covered parking. Laundry area in house. What are you waiting for? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5359627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10133 Rockaway Dr have any available units?
10133 Rockaway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10133 Rockaway Dr have?
Some of 10133 Rockaway Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10133 Rockaway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10133 Rockaway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10133 Rockaway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10133 Rockaway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10133 Rockaway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10133 Rockaway Dr offers parking.
Does 10133 Rockaway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10133 Rockaway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10133 Rockaway Dr have a pool?
No, 10133 Rockaway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10133 Rockaway Dr have accessible units?
No, 10133 Rockaway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10133 Rockaway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10133 Rockaway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendera at Greenway
3400 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77027
Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard
Houston, TX 77047
Alta City West
9233 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Briar Court
11250 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Plantation Apartments
2425 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
Tiffany Bay
16505 Tiffany Ct
Houston, TX 77058
Tuscany Gate Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Virage
100 Detering St
Houston, TX 77007

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston