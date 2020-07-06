Amenities

10133 Rockaway Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



*** SECTION 8 WELCOME!!! ***



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1295

Security Deposit: $1095

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1605

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Electric

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove



Extras: Come check out this lovely one-story property in the East Little York neighborhood just minutes away from shopping centers and malls and don't miss another second to call it home! Spacious living room with easy access to the dining room. The kitchen has more than enough cabinets and some counter space, it comes with a gas stove. 3 large bedrooms with carpet floors and 2 full roomy baths. Large fenced backyard, attached garage, and additional covered parking. Laundry area in house. What are you waiting for? SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!



