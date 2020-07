Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Beautifully renovated town home features gorgeous tile flooring throughout first floor. Low-E windows installed along with energy efficient appliances. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. Granite counter tops and soft close shaker style cabinets in the open concept kitchen is ideal for entertaining. Private parking and quiet deck are a huge bonus. Water and trash included in price. 3 Spacious bedrooms located upstairs with 2 bathrooms. Call to schedule an appointment today!