1010 W 24th Street

Stunning free standing home with private driveway and backyard! No carpet, low maintenance, gorgeous hardwoods throughout as well as high-end finishes. The home features an open floor plan with high ceilings. Balcony right off the living room will be perfect for entertaining. Gourmet Island kitchen, marble countertops, gas range, stainless appliances and loads of cabinet space. Beautiful chandelier over the dining area. Dry bar with wine fridge included! Spacious master bedroom with a beautiful master bath featuring double sinks, marble counter tops, separate tub and shower, and a large walk-in closet! Gas grill stays. Small turf backyard.



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



