1010 W 24th Street
1010 W 24th Street

1010 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1010 West 24th Street, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c21758e00a ----
Stunning free standing home with private driveway and backyard! No carpet, low maintenance, gorgeous hardwoods throughout as well as high-end finishes. The home features an open floor plan with high ceilings. Balcony right off the living room will be perfect for entertaining. Gourmet Island kitchen, marble countertops, gas range, stainless appliances and loads of cabinet space. Beautiful chandelier over the dining area. Dry bar with wine fridge included! Spacious master bedroom with a beautiful master bath featuring double sinks, marble counter tops, separate tub and shower, and a large walk-in closet! Gas grill stays. Small turf backyard.

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: 1 713-972-1222

Built Ins
Hardwoods
High End Finishes
Private Driveway
Small Turf Backyard
Walk In Closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 W 24th Street have any available units?
1010 W 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 W 24th Street have?
Some of 1010 W 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 W 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1010 W 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 W 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 W 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1010 W 24th Street offer parking?
No, 1010 W 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1010 W 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 W 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 W 24th Street have a pool?
No, 1010 W 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1010 W 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 1010 W 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 W 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 W 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

