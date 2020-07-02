All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
1006 Studewood Street
1006 Studewood Street

1006 Studewood St · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Studewood St, Houston, TX 77008
Greater Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1017497?source=marketing

*** RENT SPECIAL $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT***

Price: $1100
Security Deposit: $900
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 704
Bedroom: 1
Baths: 1
Heating: window unit
Cooling: window unit
Appliances: Stove

In addition to rent, there will be $20.00 a month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Extras: Comfy 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex centrally located in the wonderful Heights community. Unit is cozy but spacious. Kitchen has plenty of storage space. Full restroom with tile shower. Bedroom has two large windows giving the room plenty of outside lighting. Water is included! Apply today! Don't wait this home won't last long!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Studewood Street have any available units?
1006 Studewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 1006 Studewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Studewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Studewood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Studewood Street is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Studewood Street offer parking?
No, 1006 Studewood Street does not offer parking.
Does 1006 Studewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 Studewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Studewood Street have a pool?
No, 1006 Studewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Studewood Street have accessible units?
No, 1006 Studewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Studewood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Studewood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Studewood Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1006 Studewood Street has units with air conditioning.

