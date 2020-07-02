1006 Nadine St

Amenities

2 Bedroom in The Heights! - Great Heights Bungalow With Converted Garage With Central AC That Could Be An Art Studio / Work Out Room- Has it's own bathroom!! Spacious Living Room With Built Ins.. Large Eat In Kitchen Overlooks Deck and Beautiful Treed Yard.. Kitchen Has Stainless Appliances/ Gas Range/ Ample Cabinets/ Tile Counters/ Fridge Stays.. Good Sized Bedrooms.. Driveway Gate For Privacy.. Washer and Dryer Stay.. House is a Few Blocks From the New Whole Foods!!



No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.



Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*



AREA Texas Realty & Property Management

2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA



