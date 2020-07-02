All apartments in Houston
1006 Nadine St
1006 Nadine St

1006 Nadine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Nadine Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom in The Heights! - Great Heights Bungalow With Converted Garage With Central AC That Could Be An Art Studio / Work Out Room- Has it's own bathroom!! Spacious Living Room With Built Ins.. Large Eat In Kitchen Overlooks Deck and Beautiful Treed Yard.. Kitchen Has Stainless Appliances/ Gas Range/ Ample Cabinets/ Tile Counters/ Fridge Stays.. Good Sized Bedrooms.. Driveway Gate For Privacy.. Washer and Dryer Stay.. House is a Few Blocks From the New Whole Foods!!

No utilities are provided, tenant pays all. Renters insurance required.

Application fees are non-refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is only refundable at the end of the lease.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person. $25 pet application fee. One time $100 administrative fee due at move in*

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA

(RLNE5090778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Nadine St have any available units?
1006 Nadine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 Nadine St have?
Some of 1006 Nadine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Nadine St currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Nadine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Nadine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Nadine St is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Nadine St offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Nadine St offers parking.
Does 1006 Nadine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 Nadine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Nadine St have a pool?
No, 1006 Nadine St does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Nadine St have accessible units?
No, 1006 Nadine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Nadine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 Nadine St does not have units with dishwashers.

